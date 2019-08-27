October 4, 1940 - August 22, 2019 Mrs. Aurelia Allen Brown Delp, age 78, of Millers Creek, wife of Robert Clayton Delp, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Millers Creek United Methodist Church with Rev. Cokie Bristol officiating. Burial will be in Mountlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 at the church. Mrs. Delp was born October 4, 1940 in Wilkes County to John Quincy Brown and Ona Belle Blackburn Brown. She graduated from Wilkes Central High School in 1960, was a senior girl scout and enjoyed gardening and cooking. She worked in retail at the Sears store before becoming a fulltime homemaker. Mrs. Delp was a member of Millers Creek United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Mary James and husband John, Martha Faw and husband Gurnie and Betty Jennings and three brothers: Quincy Brown and wife Gladys, James Brown and wife Sally Adkins and Clayton Brown and wife Ruby. She is survived by her husband; Robert Clayton Delp of the home, a daughter; Tina Delp of Millers Creek, a son; Tony Delp and wife Jennifer of Fuquay-Varina, two grandchildren; Richard "Clayton" Delp and Christine Delp and a brother-in-law; Ralph Jennings of Gaffney, SC. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Wake Forest Baptist Health Care at Home Hospice, 126 Executive Drive, Suite 110, Wilkesboro, NC 28697. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home P.O. Box 1428, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Most Popular
-
TV series on Pazuzu Algarad case aims to examine failures that allowed murders to happen
-
A shooter opened fire on teens playing basketball in Winston-Salem, says one resident. An 18-year-old is charged in the crime.
-
Wake Forest freshman ends football career
-
Winston-Salem man dies after being shot in his car at intersection of South Main Street and Silas Creek Parkway
-
TV series on the grisly Clemmons case of Pazuzu Algarad airs Aug. 27
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately