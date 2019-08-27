October 4, 1940 - August 22, 2019 Mrs. Aurelia Allen Brown Delp, age 78, of Millers Creek, wife of Robert Clayton Delp, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Millers Creek United Methodist Church with Rev. Cokie Bristol officiating. Burial will be in Mountlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 at the church. Mrs. Delp was born October 4, 1940 in Wilkes County to John Quincy Brown and Ona Belle Blackburn Brown. She graduated from Wilkes Central High School in 1960, was a senior girl scout and enjoyed gardening and cooking. She worked in retail at the Sears store before becoming a fulltime homemaker. Mrs. Delp was a member of Millers Creek United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Mary James and husband John, Martha Faw and husband Gurnie and Betty Jennings and three brothers: Quincy Brown and wife Gladys, James Brown and wife Sally Adkins and Clayton Brown and wife Ruby. She is survived by her husband; Robert Clayton Delp of the home, a daughter; Tina Delp of Millers Creek, a son; Tony Delp and wife Jennifer of Fuquay-Varina, two grandchildren; Richard "Clayton" Delp and Christine Delp and a brother-in-law; Ralph Jennings of Gaffney, SC. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Wake Forest Baptist Health Care at Home Hospice, 126 Executive Drive, Suite 110, Wilkesboro, NC 28697. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home P.O. Box 1428, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659

