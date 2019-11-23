February 21, 1935 - November 21, 2019 Jeanette Waugh Dellinger passed away after a short illness. She was born in Iredell County, NC to Bill and Rosa Waugh. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Dellinger, her son Jeff Dellinger, and her brother Jack Waugh. She is survived by her brother Lentz Waugh, her children Ronnie (Joyce) Dellinger, Denise (Bobby) Lawson, Brian (Ramona) Dellinger, David Dellinger, and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She retired from North Carolina Baptist Hospital after many years of service. She was a member of Providence Moravian Church. She loved spending time with her family and going to the beach. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Methodist Church in Statesville, NC with Reverend Judith Justice officiating. The family will receive visitors after the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Meals on Wheels. Online condolences can be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home
