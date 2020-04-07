February 2, 1950 - April 5, 2020 Tobaccoville Eva Mae Shore Dellinger, 70, of Tobaccoville, NC went to her Heavenly home on April 5, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House. Eva was born on February 2, 1950, in Boone, NC to the late Dennis and Pauline Shore. In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by a brother, James Shore. Surviving is her husband of 46 years, Thomas, daughter, Tempa (Jose) Cabrera, granddaughter, Ena, sisters: Thelma (Larry) Greene, and Diana (Tommy) Greene, brother, Glen (Marie) Shore, many nieces and nephews, several cherished friends and special friend Judy Wall. Eva devoted her life to serving her Creator and others. She was a dedicated CNA for 40+ years. She loved spending time with family and camping. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a celebration service at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice for their care and love for Eva. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eva Mae Shore Dellinger. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021

To plant a tree in memory of Eva Dellinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

