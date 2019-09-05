June 6, 1936 - August 31, 2019 Walnut Cove, NC Anthony John Del Guercio, 83, of Walnut Cove, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Anthony was born June 6, 1936 in Newark, NJ. He was a tool and die maker until his retirement and he proudly served in the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post 290 and was a patron to many veteran charities. He was of the Catholic faith. Anthony was preceded in death by his daughter, Nannette Hill. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved mother, Nannette Del Guercio, his son, John Del Guercio, and his grandchildren Crystal Rodriguez and Gabriel Hill, his brother, Douglas Del Guercio, and special friends Linda and Marlene Williams. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at King Memorial Park, King, NC. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Anthony John Del Guercio. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021

