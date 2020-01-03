January 11, 1940 - December 31, 2019 Joyce Mae Dees, 79, of Winston-Salem, NC, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born to Roy and Garnet Holder on January 11, 1940 in Fieldon, Illinois. Joyce was one of four children. On October 8, 1955, she married Kenneth Dees, and they recently celebrated 64 years together. God blessed them with four children. She gave her heart to the Lord at a very young age and was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy for 71 years. Side by side with her husband, she was a dedicated pastor's wife and church servant as they served together in the pastorate of ten different churches in Illinois, Missouri and North Carolina. She had a greeting card ministry, sending out many handwritten cards each month for special occasions to colleagues, friends and family. Preceding Joyce in death are her parents, Roy and Garnet Holder; son, Mark Dees; brother, Charles Holder; sister, Evelyn Shelton. Survivors include her loving husband and caregiver, Kenneth Dees; daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Tony Lane; daughter, Gaye Kelley; son, Greg Dees (Robin Ely); and sister, Sharon Holder. Joyce was blessed to have seven grandchildren: Joshua (Joyce) Lane, Meagan Lane, Shawna (Jeremy) Pullen, McKayla (Garry) Schiesske, Tessa Kelley, Cheyenne Dees and Athena Lassiter; seven great-grandchildren: Madison and Dawson Lane; Elijah, Sadira and Isaiah Pullen; Kari and Maya Schiesske and several nieces and nephews. Her love and devotion for her family was a beautiful example of a godly wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a servant's heart. Her true joy was being with her family making each one feel special and cooking all their favorite foods, including her famous Chocolate Gravy and Snowball Cake. During Joyce's illness this past year and specifically the past four and a half months, the family would like to thank the First Pentecostal congregation and pastor, Church of God of Prophecy (Life Impact) congregation and Hospice of Davidson County for all of the many ways they have helped to make the last few months easier to cope with surgery and a lengthy hospital stay. The remembrance of life service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 from the Church of God of Prophecy (Life Impact), 5090 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 with Bishop Jeffrey Davis, Rev. Tim Wolfe and Dr. Tony Lane. Interment will follow in the Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Sid Autry, Ralph Godfrey, Eddie Lambert, Glenn Miller, Joshua Lane, Garry Schiesske, Tony Holder and David Kelley serving as casket bearers. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. The J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem has charge of the arrangements. You may share your condolences and memories with the Dees family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home 10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
