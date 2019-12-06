April 29, 1939 - December 2, 2019 Mr. Bert DeBusk, Jr., 80, of Yadkinville, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born in Forsyth County on April 29, 1939, to the late Bertsy Edgar DeBusk, Sr. and Bessie Louvenia Widener DeBusk. Bert was retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing golf, and traveling with his wife, especially to the beach. Bert was a loving husband, father, and grandfather that will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, Bert is preceded in death by a son, Keith DeBusk, and six siblings: Howard DeBusk, Rev. Emmitt DeBusk, Buna Sprinkle, Edith Sprinkle, Mary Lawson, and Patsy DeBusk. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of sixty-one years, Marie DeBusk; two sons, Michael DeBusk (Beverly Hill) and Gary DeBusk (Crystal); a daughter-in-law, Kitty DeBusk; three grandchildren: Haley, Dillon, and Kaila; three brothers: Sammy DeBusk (Ann), Leroy DeBusk, and W.T. DeBusk; and many loving nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, officiated by Rev. Francis Smith. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 12:45 PM 1:45 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Way, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
