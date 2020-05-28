John McCamie DeArmon, II, went to be with the Lord on May 25, 2020. John was born on October 1, 1934 in Chevy Chase, Maryland to Edd Wolfe DeArmon, Sr. and Macy Stuart Bonner. John served in the United States Navy during the Korean War aboard the carrier USS Tarawa. He loved to tell of his worldly travels while on board. John was a graduate of Wake Forest College and a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. While there he met and later married his college sweetheart, Miriam Rose Woodlief. They were married for 63 years. After graduation, he began his career in finance. After many moves and banking mergers, he retired from BB&T in Winston-Salem, NC. For the last 6 years, John has called Brookdale Senior Living in Burlington home. When students at Wake Forest, John and Miriam were members of Knollwod Baptist Church and they returned there in retirement. There were active members of the Pilgrimage Sunday School Class. John served as a Deacon and for many years helped compile and deposit Sunday offerings. John was also active in Civitan International where he held many offices, including Area 5 lieutenant governor in 1973. John enjoyed golf, tennis, and bowling. He and Miriam collected many tournament trophies over the years. He enjoyed his family beach vacations. In retirement, John particularly enjoyed chauffeuring the US tennis professionals competing in the Davis Cup or Winston-Salem Open Tournaments. John was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Edd Wolfe DeArmon, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Miriam Rose DeArmon of Burlington; daughter, Cynthia Ann (Denny) Tate of Burlington; son, John McCamie DeArmon, III and friend, Sue Norcia of Durham; grandchildren, Katherine Grace Tate (fiancé Christopher Miller) of Burlington; Elizabeth Ann (Adam) Beam of Davidson; Allen Denny Tate, III (Nicole Powers) of Greenville, NC; and great-grandson, Grant Allen Beam of Davidson. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Senior Living of Burlington and the staff at Alamance Regional Medical Center for the care, love, and support provided to John and his family. Due to Covid 19, a memorial service in the Memory Garden at Knollwood Baptist Church will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.
