April 28, 1937 - February 3, 2020 Mr. David Dewitt Dearman, age 82 of North Wilkesboro passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, February 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Baptist Home Baptist Church with Rev. David Jones and Rev. Mark O. Hollar officiating. Entombment will be in Mountlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Friday evening at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Mr. Dearman was born April 28, 1937 in Wilkes County to Dewitt Talmadge and Rena Miller Dearman. David loved his Baptist Home Church family and was a devoted and lifelong member. David is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Johnson Dearman of the home; three daughters, Kimberly Dearman-Wilcox and husband Shaun of Oak Island, NC, Tamera Dearman Newton and husband Steve of North Wilkesboro and Kandice Dearman-West and husband Chris of Matthews; three grandchildren whom he adored, Cameron David Newton, Joseph Stephen Newton and Kassidy Caroline Newton; special niece, Teresa Dancy Casey. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Baptist Home Baptist Church, 2367 Sparta Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659, Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins-Sturdivant PO Box 1428, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659

Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
270 Armory Road
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM
Baptist Home Baptist Church
2367 Sparta Road
Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Feb 8
Entombment following service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
12:00PM
Mountlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum
196 Fan Key Road
Wilkesboro, NC 28659
