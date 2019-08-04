May 18, 1926 - July 12, 2019 Marlo Dean, 93, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 at Salemtowne Retirement Community in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. There will be a private interment and memorial service for family at Forsyth Memorial Park. Marlo was born on May 18, 1926 in Princeton, Illinois. Her parents were George Staples & Ida Underwood. She was the youngest of eight children five sisters and two brothers, all of whom are deceased. She had many nieces and nephews. Marlo graduated from Princeton High School in 1944 and was a 1945 graduate of Augustana School of Pediatric Nursing, in Chicago, Illinois. She loved caring for children. She married high school classmate Leslie (Les) David Dean on February 18,1951 in First Lutheran Church in Princeton, Illinois. Les passed away in 2014. They were married for 63 years. Together they had four sons: Charles David, deceased in infancy; George, of Newton, Massachusetts, married to Leslie Meyer; Karl, of Nashville Tennessee, married to Anne Davis; and Mark, of Concord, New Hampshire, married to Lori Dech. They had nine grandchildren: Rascoe, Meghan, deceased, Lindsey, Owen, Travis, Samuel, Frances, Grace and Wallen. They also had three great grandchildren: Davis, Mitchell, and Foster. Marlo and Les lived in many places, including Chicago, Illinois; Madison, Wisconsin; and Gardner, Massachusetts prior to moving to Winston-Salem in 1980. Marlo made, and now leaves, many dear friends in all these places. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

