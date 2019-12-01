April 9, 1923 - November 29, 2019 Mrs. Florence Baker Dean, 96, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Brookridge Retirement Community in Winston-Salem. Florence was born on April 9, 1923 in Edgecombe County to the late James Baker and Emma Hoggard Baker. She was a faithful member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church for many years and was the oldest living member of the congregation. Florence worked as a beautician for most of her life and owned her own salon, "Pink Powder Puff Beauty Shop," in Winston-Salem for many years. After retiring from her salon, she continued to work part-time at another local salon until she was well into her eighties. Florence was a strong woman who raised three children by herself. After her marriage to her second husband Ray, she gained three additional children making one big family. She was a loving wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Dean; sister, Betty Ruth Troedson; brothers, Bill Baker and Robert Baker; and grandson, David Tuttle. Surviving family includes her children, Jenny Tuttle (Ed) of Franklin Springs, GA, Ron Mills (Pam) of Manteo, NC, Betty Tuttle (Steve) of Winston-Salem, NC, Lee Ray Dean (Gwen) of Kernersville, NC, Ron Dean (Bonnie) of Florida, and Glenda Thorton (Willie) of Clinton, NC; grandchildren, Beth Collins, Jeff Tuttle, David Tuttle, Ken Tuttle, Ryan Mills, John Mills, Rebecca Schweitzer, Joseph Dean, Zan Dean, Tiffany Dean Finley and James Swain ; and great-grandchildren, Taylor Collins, Trey Collins, Samuel Collins, Kate Collins, Thea Tuttle, Danielle Tuttle, Duncan Tuttle, Owen Schweitzer, Griffin Schweitzer, Millie Schweitzer, Callan Schweitzer, Ivy Mills, Brittany Swain, Jackson Soska, Zackary Soska and Lillian Soska. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Winston-Salem, with Pastor Tim Wolfe and Pastor Stan Tuttle officiating. Florence will lie in state at the church 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Crestview Memorial Gardens in Rural Hall. In Florence's memory, the family will accept flowers, or a memorial donation may be made to First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 998 Hutton St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
