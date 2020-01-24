Mocksville - Brian Dean, 51, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Visitation: Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Eaton Funeral Service. A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

