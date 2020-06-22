May 16, 1948 - June 19, 2020 Michelle De Stasio, 72, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Michelle was born on May 16, 1948 to Leonard Frank Melchiorre and Marie Edith Saurino Melchiorre in Queens, NY. Michelle always welcomed everyone into her home with open arms and enough food to feed the whole block, and they always left as part of the family. She will be remembered for her compassionate heart, sense of humor, loving nature, inappropriate Facebook posts and her bling. In addition to her parents, Michelle was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Frank De Stasio; brother, Menotti Melchiorre; brother-in-law, John Di Cara; and brother-in-law, Sal Busacca and his wife, Jo Busacca. Surviving are her children, Jennifer Anne De Stasio and Frank Anthony De Stasio; grandchildren, Allison and Lindsey De Stasio; siblings, Gloria Porfido, Domizio Melchiorre and his wife, Rosemarie, and Marie Rubbinaccio and her husband, Michael; several nieces and nephews; and all of her "adopted" sons and daughters. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
