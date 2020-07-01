MOCKSVILLE - Mrs. Hazel Gray Boger Daywalt, 93, formerly of Hwy 64 East, died Monday, June 29. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2 at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. (Eaton Funeral Service)

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Daywalt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

