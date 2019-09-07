August 7, 1961 - September 5, 2019 Kara Andra Reeves Day, 58, of Walkertown, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her home. She was born August 7, 1961 in Forsyth County. Kara was a member of Oak Grove Moravian Church. She was preceded in death by her brother, Christian Dale Reeves. Kara is survived by her parents, Arnold Dale and Andra Hester Reeves of the home; son, Christian Hunter Reeves Day of Winston-Salem; and special friend, Doug Day. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Oak Grove Moravian Church Graveyard with Pastor David Berrier officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Grove Moravian Church, 120 Hammock Farm Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Tags

Load entries