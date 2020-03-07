October 21, 1942 - March 5, 2020 Mr. James "Benny" Davis, Sr., 77, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born in Yadkin County on October 21, 1942 to the late Guy and Katherine Welch Davis. Mr. Davis retired from Amp Inc. as a machinist. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and camping. Mr. Davis loved to play in the AMP golf league and many different bowling leagues. Surviving is his wife of 40 years, Nancy Jones Davis; three children, Jamie Davis (Kitty), Holly Davis, and Kim Combs (Sandy); three step-children, Markus Reid, Joel Reid (Ella), and Jeffrey Reid (Randi); 10 grandchildren, Trip, Olivia, Kati Grace, Braxton, Brantley, Eric, Joel, Brian, Abigail, and Madison; eight great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Felicity, Nolan, McKensey, Nicholas, Skyler, T.J., and Tyler; sister, Jackie Hoots (Vernon); also surviving are several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:45-1:45 PM prior to the service. The family would like to thank Trellis Supportive Care for all the love and compassion that was shown to Mr. Davis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023

