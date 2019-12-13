Winston-Salem - Funeral services for Ms. Shelva Davis, 61, will be conducted Saturday at 4pm from St. Stephen Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at 3:30pm. Ms. Davis may be viewed today from 2pm until 6pm. (Douthit)
