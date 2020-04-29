June 2, 1998 - April 24, 2020 Phillip Christian Davis, 21, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 24, 2020, in a tragic accident. He was born June 2, 1998 in Forsyth County. Phillip was fearless and loved and lived life to the fullest, accomplishing more than most people do in a lifetime. He absolutely loved his family unconditionally. Phillip will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Phillip is survived by his mother, Diana Massey Ross (Richard M. Ross); his father, Gregory Lee Davis; two brothers, Walker Coleman Davis (Brittany) and Bradley Ross; sister, Michelle R. Rickett (B.J.); maternal grandfather, James S. Massey (Nancy); paternal grandmother, Ruth J. Davis; three aunts, Dahna M. Young, Heather Koz (John), and Judy Andersen; two cousins, Jon and James Young; girlfriend, Mya; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current health conditions, a Private Graveside Service will be held for the family. The family will hold a Celebration of Life for all Phillip's family, friends, and loved ones at a later date. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)

