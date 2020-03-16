October 9, 1937 - March 14, 2020 Mr. Parke Allison Davis, age 82 of Clemmons, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born October 9, 1937 in Forsyth County to the late Allen Yerby Davis and Katherine Frankenfield Davis. Parke was a member of Clemmons Moravian Church and had retired with 38 years of service with Duke Power and was a member of the Clemmons Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jack A. Davis. Surviving are his wife, Suzanne Davis; one daughter, Melody Patterson (Russell); two sons, Jeffrey Davis and Todd Davis (Susan); three grandsons, Tyler and Ryan Davis and Josh Patterson; one granddaughter, Katherine Patterson; two step-grandchildren, Jason Skipper and Christy Everhart and one sister-in-law, Betty H. Davis. A private family graveside service will be held at Clemmons Moravian Church Graveyard. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Clemmons Moravian Church by Rev. Christopher C. Thore. The family will receive friends following the service in the church parlor. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clemmons Moravian Church, P.O. Box 730, Clemmons, NC 27012 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

Service information

Apr 3
Celebration of Life
Friday, April 3, 2020
3:00PM
Clemmons Moravian Church
3560 Spangenburg Ave.
Clemmons, NC 27012
