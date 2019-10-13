January 19, 1935 - October 12, 2019 East Bend- Nuell Gene Davis, 84, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born in Yadkin County to Leo and Molly Taylor Davis. He was retired from Hanes Hosiery. Mr. Davis loved to be outside and loved mowing his yard and loved his cats. He loved Nascar racing especially Dale Earnhardt, Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicky Carter; and two brothers, Jerry Davis and Melvin Davis. Surving are a daughter, Fonda (Dennis) Sandwick; his grandchildren, Cory Carter and Nicole Ranney; two great-grandchildren, Hannah Todd and Arielle Ranney; and a sister, Doris Stout. A graveside service will be conducted Monday, October 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dustin Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials may be made to Mtn. Valley Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 243 North Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 East Main Street, East Bend, NC 27018

