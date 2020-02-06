May 18, 1940 - February 3, 2020 Mildred Anders Davis, 79, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2020. She was born May 18, 1940 to the late Clarence and Martha Mason Anders. Mrs. Davis was a retired nurse from Forsyth Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard and Roger Anders; and sister, Lois Hayden. Mrs. Davis is survived by her son, Tim Davis (Wanda); daughters, Pam Maney (Tim) and Tina Davis (Karl); grandchildren, Christi, Heather, Heath, Colt, Dakota; great-grandchildren, Chance and Juliet. She is also survived by her special cousin, Annette Casperchia; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Salem Reynolda Chapel with burial to follow at Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Davis, Mildred Anders
To send flowers to the family of Mildred Davis, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Salem Funeral and Cremation Services - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.,
Winston Salem, NC 27106
2951 Reynolda Rd.,
Winston Salem, NC 27106
Guaranteed delivery before Mildred's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately