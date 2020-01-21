October 28, 1929 - January 18, 2020 East Bend- Maude Martin Davis, 90, of East Bend, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born in Yadkin County on October 28, 1929 to Dwight Edfird and Lillian Eads Martin. Mrs. Davis was a member of East Bend Baptist Church and the East Bend Ladies Home Extension Club. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ezra James Davis; a grandson, Elliott Davis; and a granddaughter, Sarah Brianna Waters. She is survived by her six children, Ravon (Darla) Davis, Portia (Gary) Waters. Reginald "Reggie" Davis, Arvon (Cindy) Davis, Kim (Nancy) Davis, and Marcia (Richard) Davis-Arnder; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Rachel Martin. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Chapel in East Bend with Rev. Allen Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in the East Bend Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Gentry Funeral Home in East Bend from 6:00-8:00 PM. The family wishes to give a special thanks to the caregivers at CNA Services in Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Davis family. Gentry Family Funeral Service of East Bend
Davis, Maude Martin
Service information
Jan 21
Visitation
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
428 East Main St
East Bend, NC 27018
428 East Main St
East Bend, NC 27018
Jan 22
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
428 East Main St
East Bend, NC 27018
428 East Main St
East Bend, NC 27018
