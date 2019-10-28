May 12, 1942 - October 26, 2019 WALNUT COVE On Saturday, October 26, 2019 Lucille Marie Duggins Davis went peacefully in her sleep to meet Jesus at her home. Lucille was born on May 12, 1942 in Stokes County to the late Andrew Stonewall Jackson and Daisy Mae Mackie Duggins. She attended Gospel Light Baptist Church. In her youth, she was called Sissy. Those who heard her yodel at her place of employment, "Marie's Restaurant", called her Marie, but her favorite name was Wren. She was a firecracker with sparks that might scare most, but not those who knew her heart. If she loved you, you knew it. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Derek and Mitchell, four brothers, Ed, Junior, Dick, and Robert, two sisters, Eileen and Ruby. She was a devoted wife to the love of her life of 46 years, Al Davis, together they raised four children, Cathy, Wrendy, Laronda, and Lori, and she had four other children, Derek, Mitchell, Loretta, and Jody. She had sixteen grandchildren, William, Matt, April, Alex, Christopher, Kenny, Andrew, Lindawren, Kyen, Devon, Olivia, Brandon, Jordan, Breanna, Elena, and Sofia, ten great grandchildren, one sister, Annie Crews, and best friend Judy Duggins, and numerous nieces and nephews There will be a 2:00 PM funeral service held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Frank Shumate officiating. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, Walkertown. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at her home. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Davis family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately