December 3, 1919 - October 3, 2019 In honor of Lucille Elizabeth Davis, who graced us with her presence for almost a century, and departed from this earth on October 3, 2019 two months short of her 100th birthday. Lucille was a truly beloved woman, aptly described as "just about as perfect a person as you could find." Strength, wisdom, compassion and tolerance, and unwavering faith: These were the qualities that defined Lucille, a woman who tackled challenges with optimism and perseverance, always looking forward, not back. Lucille was born in Illinois to Leslie E. and Elizabeth A. Peppers, and attended Austin High School in Chicago. In 1943 Lucille married her high-school sweetheart, her "newly minted ensign" Wallace Martin Davis, who shipped out the day after they were wed. They had six children, all of whom took her quiet lessons to heart. She exemplified St. Francis's advice to preach the gospel every day, without using words. No one left the Davis home hungry: strangers, family members, and friends of friends were all welcome, a testament to Lucille and Wally's tolerance and welcoming approach to all. A true woman of faith, Lucille was a founding member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Bensenville, Illinois, receiving recognition from Pope John the 23rd for doing so. Lucille served as the President of the Women's Guild at her churches in the Chicago area and New York. After moving to North Carolina to Bermuda Run, an area with no Roman Catholic Church of its own, mass sometimes was said in the basement of Lucille and Wallace's home, and she played a pivotal role in establishing Holy Family Church. Indeed, it was Lucille, a great admirer of the Holy Family, who suggested the name. Lucille will be forever beloved, honored, and remembered by her children: Wallace Mathai-Davis (Prema), William Davis (Barbara), Mary Jo Wilson (John), Don Davis (Lyman Collins), and Nancy Mallin (Monte); her nine grand-children: Stephen (Maria), Tara and Lisa Mathai Davis; Kristin Burnside (John) and Michelle Castro (Jorge); Caroline Renfroe (Virgil) and Claire Aufrance (Jeremy); and Madeleine and Philip Mallin; her 13 great-grandchildren; and her 5 nieces and nephews and their extended families. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband Wallace; daughter Judith; and her sister, Dorothy Gollwitzer. A woman of valor, Lucille will forever be remembered for her loving kindness and strength and will be dearly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, with Rev. Thomas P. Norris, OSFS officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
