April 7, 1918 - February 14, 2020 Mrs. Louella Livengood Davis, 101, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born April 7, 1918 in Forsyth County to Annie Wood Livengood and Walter Lee Livengood. Mrs. Davis was a charter member of Messiah Moravian and later moved her membership to New Philadelphia Moravian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Earl David Davis. Surviving are her two daughters, Marie Kiger (Wayne) and Ann Widener (Dewey); four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Interment will follow in Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like to thank the following nurses at Trellis, Tara, Stephanie, Lachic, Lydia, Joanna and Dr. John Clithero for their care and compassion for Mrs. Davis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care or to New Philadelphia Moravian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

