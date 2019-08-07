August 4, 1946 - August 5, 2019 Judith Ann Davis, 73, of Bermuda Run, passed away August 5, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born August 4, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to Wallace Martin Davis and Lucille Elizabeth Peppers Davis. Judy was a beloved and remarkable individual who truly changed lives for the better. A determined, loving and caring advocate for the less fortunate, Judith was unflagging in caring for her immediate family members and friends in times of need, and for her broader community. With a doctorate in human development counseling from Vanderbilt University, and the author of scholarly monographs and articles, Judy's life work is a story of generosity and caring for others; she put her training and her caring spirit into practice in many capacities, including as the director of Child and Adolescent Programs at Cumberland Hall in Nashville; a senior clinical educator at McLean Hospital in Boston; and for many years, as the home school coordinator and educator at Old Town School in Winston-Salem. A highly successful grant writer and intrepid advocate, Judy impacted the lives of these students, always going the extra mile to grow their chances for success. Right to the end, Judy served on many boards and committees, including El Buen Pastor, the Hispanic League, YMCA Childcare Services, and others. Judy inspired all of us; her final message was that "we are all one, we should love one another, and be happy." Judith brought people together, lived life to the fullest, and will be dearly missed. She took care of all of us. She was preceded in death by her father. Surviving is her mother; five siblings, Wallace Mathai-Davis (Prema), Bill Davis (Bobby), Mary Jo Wilson (John), Don Davis (Lyman) and Nancy Mallin (Monte) and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Peter Nouck officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to El Buen Pastor Latino Community Services, 4637 Tim Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106; or to the Hispanic League, 251 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel). Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

