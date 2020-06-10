March 22, 1931 - June 6, 2020 William "Bill" Baxter Davis, Jr. passed peacefully on June 6th, 2020 at Brighton Gardens in Winston-Salem where he was lovingly cared for. He was born to the late Ethel Vestal Davis and William Baxter Davis, Sr. in Winston-Salem on March 22, 1931. He graduated from Hanes High School with honors, always achieving and excelling as he did in his 39-year career with R. J. Reynolds, retiring as director of manufacturing and leaf in RJR International. His career provided him with enriching experiences traveling the world and living abroad in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Geneva, Switzerland. Bill grew up in what was originally North Winston Baptist Church which became Northwest Baptist Church. Bill and his family were active in the church with Bill serving and living out his faith in Jesus Christ as Savior. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Christine Myers Davis. He chose to return to the bride of his youth and to love and care for her dearly until Christine's death. Bill was always there for his family. He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Davis Stewart and husband David of Lewisville and Susan Davis Jones and husband Richard of Pfafftown; 3 grandchildren, Joanna Stewart Teske and husband Hunter, Ginger Stewart Furmage and husband Tim, Alexandra "Lexi" Jones and Andrew Petrosky; and 4 great-grandchildren, Davis and Braden Teske and Caleb and Piper Furmage. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Covid-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County through The Winston-Salem Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

