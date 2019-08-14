April 14, 1928 - August 12, 2019 Jeanette Smith Davis, oldest child of John Alex and Ina Parker Smith, passed away August 12, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born April 14, 1928 in Erwin, NC and predeceased by her parents, and siblings Geraldine Smith Alston, and James Malcom Smith. She is also predeceased by her husband of almost 61 years, Cary Graham Davis, and infant great-granddaughter Abigail McHale Fox. She is survived by daughter Christine Davis Fox of Winchester, VA; grandson John Christian Davis Fox (wife Ann Bryant Fox, and their sons Zachary, Austin, Smith and Hudson, also of Winchester); and grandson Joshua Andrew Stephen Fox of Pikeville, TN. She is also survived by sister Ann Smith Langdon of Erwin, NC and brother-in-law Leonard D. Davis of Kentucky. She initially worked for the VA (where she met her husband), and later for Western Electric/Bell Labs until her retirement after 35+ years of service. Following retirement, she and her husband divided their time between their home in Winston-Salem and their vacation home at Myrtle Beach Travel Park. She was a 60+ year member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, serving as chapter president and city council president on multiple occasions. Being a strong-willed and completely biased Democrat, she kept on top of current events by constantly watching MSNBC or C-Span, and was a volunteer poll watcher for several years to insure nobody tried to pull any tricks! Memorials can be made in her name to the Cricket's Nest, where she was involved for many years as a crafts person and board member. A drop-in memorial gathering will be held Sunday, August 18 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Salem Funerals and Cremations, 2951 Reynolda Road, in Winston-Salem, NC. Condolences or tributes can be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

