January 1, 1924 - July 10, 2020 Mr. Jake Clifton Davis, "Pop," passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 96. Pop was born on January 1, 1924 to the late Alta Bodenheimer Davis and Fred Davis of Barnes Road in Forsyth County. He spent his early days helping his family on the farm. He later joined the United States Army where he served in Europe during World War II. Upon returning home from the war, he met the love of his life, Stella Sisk, "Polly." They were married on August 2, 1947 and spent the next 73 years loving each other. Pop spent his career in the automotive industry where he worked for Ford Motor Company and joined Vic Flow at Flow Motors. He was an avid golfer and was a member of High Meadows Country Club and Olde Beau Country Club in Roaring Gap, North Carolina where he had his summer home. On March 1, 1985 he and Polly retired on the same day and spent the next four years traveling to every state in the lower 48, Mexico, and Canada. He also enjoyed gardening. In 1992 he won an award, from the Board of Realtors, for having "The Prettiest Yard in Winston-Salem." Jake was a member of Christ Moravian Church, a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge #449, the TPA, and the Wilshire Golf Association. He is survived by his wife, Polly Davis of the home; a son, Kenneth Clifton Davis of Lewisville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Ashley Davis Hopkins (Steve) of Wilmington, North Carolina, Chad Jason Davis of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Anna Samira Davis of Lewisville, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Chad Austin Davis, Ashley Sidney Harman, Christina Paige Hopkins, Stephanie Lynn Hopkins, and Stephen Hopkins, Jr., all of Wilmington, North Carolina. A private graveside service will be held at Salem Moravian Graveyard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Senior Services of Forsyth County, 2895 Shorefair Drive NW, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, 27105 and/or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice lane, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, 27103. Both organizations provided Pop excellent care. Special mention to Stephania Powell, Danelda Wright, Diamond Tripp, and Angela Burton for the care they provided to Pop and continue to provide for Polly. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mr. Davis. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, 27103

