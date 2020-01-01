December 9, 1931 - December 30, 2019 Mr. Jack Andrew Davis, 88, of Clemmons passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home. He was born December 9, 1931 in Forsyth County to Allen Y. and Katherine Frankenfield Davis. Mr. Davis was a graduate of Gray High School and Wake Forest University. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Tingey. He was a member of Clemmons First Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher, deacon and on several committees. Mr. Davis was also an active member of the Carl Gregory Sunday School class. He retired from Western Electric (AT&T) after 34 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family and was also an avid gardener. Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Betty Hutchens Davis; a daughter, Kathy Steelman of Windsor, VA; a son, Kyle Davis (Rita) of Reidsville; a grandson, Jonathan Davis of Reidsville; a brother, Parke Davis (Suzanne) of Clemmons and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Clemmons First Baptist Church with Rev. Don Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Clemmons First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2791, Clemmons, NC 27012 or to Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
