Harvey Lee Davis of W-S passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Davis was born November 21, 1936 to the late Eugene and Bessie Davis. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Bonnie Davis; two children, Pamela Davis and Chris (Elaine) Davis and two grandsons, Austin and Brandon Davis, all of W-S. Mr. Davis owned and operated Davis Garage and worked in the towing and auto repair industry for over 55 years. In 1972, Mr. Davis purchased the Old Union Train Station. Through his visionary preservation, the historic building remained in use for many years and housed Davis Garage. Mr. Davis served as the state and local president of Independent Garage Owners as well as the Towing and Recovery Association, receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards from both organizations. He passed on his work ethic to his children and he never deviated from it, working even up to the day of his stroke in 2016. He found great joy in being a grandfather and for a number of years, flying his small Cessna Skylane. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and volunteered with Contact Ministries for more than a decade. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home at 858 Hickory Tree Rd. in W-S. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shepherd's Center or Crisis Control Ministries. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.
