January 31, 1947 - April 11, 2020 PINE HALL Harold Dean Davis, 73, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital. A private service will be held at a later date at the family cemetery. Harold was born in Marion, NC on January 31, 1947, to the late Lillian Grindstaff. In his earlier years, he traveled here and abroad as a welder. He retired and moved to Pine Hall, NC with his loving wife of 23 years, Jane. He was an active member of his church and a Past Master of the Masonic Lodge No. 629. He enjoyed time with family and friends, telling stories, working the farm on his tractor, car shows and his 1974 Ford Truck. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shelby Jones and grandson, Jesse Dean Davis Harold was a loving and devoted husband to Jane of the Pine Hall home. A loving father to Robbie (Lesley), Linda "Sissy" and Jack (Kathy). A proud grandfather to Tristan and Megan and great-grandfather to Tyson Nathaniel and Jesse Bryan. Loving friend and father-in-law to Paige (Darren) Randall and Jeff (Carmen) Hall and a host of other loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Most Popular
-
This Mistake Could Cost You Your Stimulus Check
-
At 16, he had a role in a fatal shooting at Wake Forest. After sentencing, he’ll likely be released soon.
-
Fourth person dies from COVID-19 in Forsyth County
-
Cooper expects to issue new shopping rules in N.C.
-
April 27 could end senior year for students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately