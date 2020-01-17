Winston-Salem - Mrs. Gloria Reader Davis, 70, passed away on January 8, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, family visitation 12:00 PM. (Clark S. Brown & Sons)
