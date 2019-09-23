June 10, 1934 - September 21, 2019 WINSTON SALEM Franklin Robert Davis,85, went home to be with the Lord Saturday morning, September 21, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Franklin was born on June 10, 1934 in Forsyth County to the late Joseph Alfred and Herma Beatrice Snow Davis. He was retired from Dixie Concrete and a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He was a member of the White Rock Civic Club and enjoyed spending quality time with his family. In addition to his parents, Franklin was preceded in death by a daughter, Penny Davis, two brothers, Walter Davis and Buddy Davis, and two sisters, Annie Mae Salmons and Sissy Mabe. Franklin is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Doris Lee Hill Davis; two children, Debra McGinnis and Amy White (Jerry); five grandchildren, Annie McCollum (Chris), Maggie Harshman (Ryan) , Amanda Burdge (Brian), Frank White (Andrea), Sylvia LeBeau (Phil), and seven great grandchildren. There will be an 11:00 am Funeral Service held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Styers officiating. Burial will follow the service at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6 PM till 8 PM at Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove, and other times at the home. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice), 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103, or to Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston Salem, NC 27105. The family would like to extend special thanks to the Hospice Home Care team that showed compassion and care for Mr. Davis. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Davis family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

