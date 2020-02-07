December 24, 1933 - January 29, 2020 Fay Thomas Davis, age 86, passed away on Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care, after years of declining health. She was born on December 24, 1933 in Forsyth County, a daughter of the late James Luke and Nora Elizabeth Thomas. Fay married Sonny Davis in 1963. She was a loving wife and mother. She worked at Hanes Hosiery, then spent many years at home raising her children before returning to work at Integon. Fay loved spending time with her grandchildren. They were the light of her life. She enjoyed any time they were with her and, in her eyes, they could do no wrong. She was a loving grandmommy to them all! She and Sonny enjoyed traveling to the beach with family throughout the years. Her children would bring many friends along on their vacations, and Fay was always happy to have a packed house. They lovingly called her "Mama D" and she was a mom to all of them, cooking and cleaning up for them, listening to them and laughing during their times together. Before her health declined, Fay was an active member of Calvary Moravian Church, singing in the choir, playing the piano and serving those in need. To know Fay was to love and enjoy her. She was always quick to compliment and encourage. She loved to laugh and "cut up." Fay brought a smile to those around her. She was a woman of great faith and waited in joyful anticipation of heaven, where she has now been reunited with many loved ones that she missed so much throughout the years. Fay was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Davis, her parents, Luke and Nora Thomas, brother, Steve Thomas and sister, Shirley Stewart. Left to carry on her laughter are her daughter Lisa Cox (Jerry) and Spencer Davis (Lisa); her grandchildren, Spencer, Luke and Noah Cox, Cole Hastings, Ashlyn and Juiliana Davis. She is also survived by her brother, Noal Thomas and sister-in-law Patsy Thomas, many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved. A celebration of Fay's life will be held at the church she loved so much, Calvary Moravian, 600 Holly Avenue, Winston-Salem, on Saturday, February 8 at 2:00 PM with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Calvary Moravian Church General Fund. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Davis, Fay Thomas
To send flowers to the family of Fay Davis, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 8
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 8, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Calvary Moravian Church
600 Holly Ave., NW
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
600 Holly Ave., NW
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Guaranteed delivery before Fay's Celebration of Life begins.
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Calvary Moravian Church
600 Holly Ave., NW
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
600 Holly Ave., NW
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Guaranteed delivery before Fay's Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately