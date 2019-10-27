November 20, 1937 - October 19, 2019 Our dear Betsy died peacefully in her home at Salemtowne on October 19th surrounded by her loving family and joined her husband Dero who went to heaven just two years ago. She lived a full life after being born on November 20, 1937 in Columbia, South Carolina to Ray Register and Elizabeth Brough Register and growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina. She met her husband Boyce 'Dero' Davis while she was attending Duke University and he was at University of North Carolina and fell in forever love. He was her business partner and co-owner at the original Dero's store on Country Club road in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where she was a talented interior designer. She helped her son-in-law Jonathan Lee and daughter Alicia design and decorate award-winning estates at the Parade of Homes over decades. Betsy was an amazing artist, sharing her gift for creating beautiful watercolor paintings with family and friends. She was also a very active volunteer at the Presbyterian Church in Bonita Springs, FL where she was able to enjoy her love of gardening during the winters. She was a loving sister to Charlotte Kale-Hamrick, who resides in Spartanburg, SC with her husband Joe; to brother Ray Register, who resides in San Diego, CA with his wife Rosemary and to brother, Hamp Register (deceased). She is survived by her son Robert Sanders Davis and his wife Cindy, who reside in Ponte Vedra, FL; her son Ronald Clayton Davis and his wife Brenda, who reside in Clemmons, NC and her daughter Alicia Davis Lee and her husband Jonathan, who reside in Lewisville, NC. She was the proud grandmother to Matthew Davis, Alexis Davis Erndteman, Sanders Davis, Jacqueline Lee, Danielle Davis, Jesse Davis and Boyce Lee, and great grandmother to Henry and Pierce Davis. Special thank you to Salemtowne Retirement Community, Kristi Barnes, Griswold Home Care, Pamela, Vicki, Dee Dee and Mrs. Vee for taking such wonderful care of Betsy. A memorial service will be held for Betsy on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00 am at the Presbyterian Church in Clemmons, North Carolina. The family invites you to make a donation to the Parkinson's Research Foundation in lieu of flowers to support the search for a cure. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
