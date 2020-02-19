December 8, 1930 - February 18, 2020 Ed Warren "Buster" Davis, 89, of Mount Airy, passed peacefully into the arms of his savior on February 16, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born December 8, 1930, he was the son of Ed Winfield and Tiny Bingman Davis. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Sharon Lee Davis; four sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny Davis, Mark (Judy) Davis, Scott Tesh, and Tim (Lysa) Davis; six grandchildren, Jennifer Schornstadt (Christian), Elizabeth Williams (Brian), Preston Edward Davis, Stacy Davis DeHart (Chris), Bradley Davis, and Eryn Davis Janney (Kevin); and two great-grandchildren, Blake DeHart and Estlin Melton Davis. Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents, Ed Winfield and Tiny Bingman Davis; a brother, Harley "Chunk" Davis; and his first wife, Alice Juanita "Nita" Davis. His absence will be deeply felt by all those who love him. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 12:30 2:00 PM at Albion Missionary Baptist Church. A funeral will be conducted at 2:00 PM, in the church, officiated by Dr. David Sparks, the Rev. Deward Scott, and Dr. Jonathan Casstevens. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Davis family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Most Popular
-
Name of new downtown bar stirs social media
-
Life sentence for killing and dismemberment of Winston-Salem couple. Chaos erupted during first-degree murder plea.
-
Police arrest two men in connection with incident in which a driver of stolen Mercedes crashes into police car; one officer is injured
-
Susan Sarandon visits Winston-Salem as national surrogate for the Bernie Sanders campaign
-
Guilty plea in fatal shooting at Cook Out restaurant off Peters Creek Parkway
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately