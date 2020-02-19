December 8, 1930 - February 18, 2020 Ed Warren "Buster" Davis, 89, of Mount Airy, passed peacefully into the arms of his savior on February 16, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born December 8, 1930, he was the son of Ed Winfield and Tiny Bingman Davis. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Sharon Lee Davis; four sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny Davis, Mark (Judy) Davis, Scott Tesh, and Tim (Lysa) Davis; six grandchildren, Jennifer Schornstadt (Christian), Elizabeth Williams (Brian), Preston Edward Davis, Stacy Davis DeHart (Chris), Bradley Davis, and Eryn Davis Janney (Kevin); and two great-grandchildren, Blake DeHart and Estlin Melton Davis. Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents, Ed Winfield and Tiny Bingman Davis; a brother, Harley "Chunk" Davis; and his first wife, Alice Juanita "Nita" Davis. His absence will be deeply felt by all those who love him. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 12:30 2:00 PM at Albion Missionary Baptist Church. A funeral will be conducted at 2:00 PM, in the church, officiated by Dr. David Sparks, the Rev. Deward Scott, and Dr. Jonathan Casstevens. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Davis family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041

To plant a tree in memory of Ed Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries