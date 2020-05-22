February 22, 1939 - May 18, 2020 Dr. Lenwood G. Davis was the epitome of a Renaissance man. He could build a shed, edit his latest book project, help fix a neighbor's roof and teach his university classall in the same day. Lenwood "Buddy" Davis, 81, entered into God's throne room on May 18, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem. Lenwood was born February 22, 1939 to Lucy Mae and James Howard Davis. He spent his childhood in Beaufort, NC and received his B.A. and M.A. from North Carolina Central University (Durham). He was a veteran of the United States Army and later received his doctorate from Carnegie-Mellon University (Pittsburgh) and completed post-graduate studies at the University of Ghana, Africa and Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Known within the academic community as "The World's Most Prolific Living Bibliographer" and a renowned historian, Dr. Davis devoted his 50-year career to teaching and scholarly work, which included presenting in over 40 states, as well as writing 26 books and over 100 articles. He began his career as an instructor of history at Livingstone College in Salisbury, NC. Most recently, he was a retired professor from Winston-Salem State University, where he taught and received numerous academic honors for over 30 years. He became professor emeritus in the Department of History at WSSU in 2015. He is survived by his loving wife, Janie of Winston-Salem; daughter, Tatia Davis of Durham, NC; stepsons, James (Michelle) Miller of Locust Grove, Georgia; Bryant (Tiffany) Miller of Kernersville, NC and Darryl Miller of Winston-Salem; niece Bonita Banks of Wilmington; two nephews, Nick Becton (Dale) of Wilmington, NC and Damian Carter (Peggy) of Elon, NC; sisters-in-law, Mary (Bishop Ricky) Wilson of Kernersville, NC and Theresa (Rodney) Rosser of Mt. Airy, NC; brothers-in-law, William (Sonya) Clement of Middlebury, Florida, James (Margaret) Miller of Winston-Salem, and Donald Miller of Salisbury, NC. He is also survived by his great-nieces, Brittany Carter of Elon and Bernkia Banks of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; great-nephew, Nicholas Becton (Sara) of Wilmington, NC; great-great-niece Asia Rochelle Banks of Wilmington; great-great nephews, Rocco and Nicco, Becton of Wilmington. His parents, two sisters, Armentine "Tina" Davis Banks and Katherine Carter, grandmother, Beulah Pickett and stepdaughter, Coffey (Edward) Sparks of Riverdale, Georgia preceded him in death. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
Most Popular
-
W-S woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
-
No fall break for UNCG and N.C. A&T students, and classes will end before Thanksgiving
-
Federal judge rules indoor worship services can resume in North Carolina
-
Court overturns conviction in fatal shooting of Jonesville Police Sgt. Gregory Keith Martin in 1996
-
7 principals named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately