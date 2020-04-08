August 14, 1962 - April 3, 2020 Carl Lamont Davis departed this life on Friday, April 3, 2020 after a short illness. Carl was born on August 14, 1962 and was the son of Elmer Ray and Betty Davis. Carl attended North Forsyth High School and graduated in 1980. He worked for RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company after his graduation. He also worked for several other companies in the Winston-Salem area to include Krispy Kreme and UCI Worldwide Industries. Carl was a master barber for over 30 years. Carl had an outgoing and warm personality. His infectious smile and quiet demeanor endeared him to many people; Carl had a lot of friends. Carl was a member of Praise Assembly Christian Ministry where the Pastor is the Rev. Dr. Johnny York. Carl loved his church and loved his pastor. He was a faithful and dedicated member. Carl was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Ray Davis, Sr., whom he loved and adored. He is survived by his mother, Elder Betty Davis; his children, Latisha (Kemontra) Richmond, Latrice Lipford, and Carl Davis, Jr.; his brother, Bishop Elmer Ray Davis; his twin sister, Carol Davis; sister, Michelle Paige; grandsons, Jaden, Jackson, Kaleb, and Karter; devoted cousins, Loletta Williams and Sandra (Baba) Williams; his loving and caring partner, Paula McCoy (the love of his life); and a host of other cousins and relatives. Trellis Supportive Care provided emotional and physical care during his illness, as well as his life-long friend, Tony Green and cousin, Roderick Nicholson. There will be a memorial service, time and date to be determined, after the COVID-19 shelter-in-place is lifted, at Praise Assembly Christian Ministry, Winston-Salem, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
