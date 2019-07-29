October 6, 1958 - July 27, 2019 King, NC- Alan Brent Davis, 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday July 27, 2019. Born October 6, 1958 in Forsyth County, he was the son of the late Frank Edward and Jean Calloway Davis and was preceded in death by his brother; Blake Davis and sister DeCarla Davis Brent was the owner of Calloway's Country Corner for 23 years and was currently working at Lowes Home Improvement where he was loved by his coworkers. Brent was a loving father who would do anything for his daughters. He also loved gardening and cooking and was a baptized believer at First Christian Church and was also the past president of the board of directors for the King Fire Department. Left to cherish his memory is his three Daughters; Erica Davis Crumley (Cory), Brittany Davis Beasley (Christopher) and Angelica Davis, his sister: Dana Booze (Chris) niece; Courtney Booze and several other nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 6:00P.M. at First Christian Church with Pastor Glenn Van Meter officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the First Christian Church Cemetery Fund 625 Meadowbrook Dr. King, NC 27021 Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Davis family. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.slatefh.com.

Tags

Load entries