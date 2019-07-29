October 6, 1958 - July 27, 2019 King, NC- Alan Brent Davis, 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday July 27, 2019. Born October 6, 1958 in Forsyth County, he was the son of the late Frank Edward and Jean Calloway Davis and was preceded in death by his brother; Blake Davis and sister DeCarla Davis Brent was the owner of Calloway's Country Corner for 23 years and was currently working at Lowes Home Improvement where he was loved by his coworkers. Brent was a loving father who would do anything for his daughters. He also loved gardening and cooking and was a baptized believer at First Christian Church and was also the past president of the board of directors for the King Fire Department. Left to cherish his memory is his three Daughters; Erica Davis Crumley (Cory), Brittany Davis Beasley (Christopher) and Angelica Davis, his sister: Dana Booze (Chris) niece; Courtney Booze and several other nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 6:00P.M. at First Christian Church with Pastor Glenn Van Meter officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the First Christian Church Cemetery Fund 625 Meadowbrook Dr. King, NC 27021 Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Davis family. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.slatefh.com.
Most Popular
-
Panhandlers a problem downtown, some say
-
K&W closes in Clemmons
-
King woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter and other charges in heroin overdose death of Winston-Salem man
-
Child exploitation, secret peeping conviction for Clemmons man who hid a camera at in-law's changing room
-
The Atlanta Braves called Jeremy Walker, a former Calvary Day and Davie County standout, with the news all young ball players want to get.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately