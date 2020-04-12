Davis, Brendan June 30, 1982 - March 29, 2020 Brendan Davis, Manager of Green Room Brewing and Bottlenose Brewing in Jacksonville, FL passed away unexpectedly at his home in Neptune Beach, FL. Brendan was born in Worthington, OH and spent much of his life in Clemmons, NC (a grad of West Forsyth High) and Jacksonville, FL. The light of his life was his daughter, Linley Ruth Davis. The amazing love they shared was filled with fun, laughter and adventure. They took trips to the zoo, swam with the dolphins, surfed in the ocean and started most of their days with homemade pancakes. Brendan's infectious smiles, warm personality and big bear hugs will be greatly missed. He truly was the barkeeper who remembered your name and knew your favorite drink. He was loyal, cared deeply and was passionate about helping others. In addition to Linley, he is survived by many family members in North Carolina: parents, Gerry Davis (Karen LaChapelle) and Jan (Dan) Collins; sister Amanda Rittenberry (Charlie), sons Isaac, Aaron & Jordan Burns; and brother Dylan (Kristen), children Jadyn, Raegan & Douglas Davis. He is also survived by many very special grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, step-siblings, nieces & nephews and Linley's mom (LeighAnne). Memorial celebrations will take place post-Covid. Photos, memories and messages can be shared on Facebook at Brendan Davis Memorial Album.
