September 17, 1931 - June 20, 2020 Mr. Billy Joe Davis, age 88, of Clemmons, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born September 17, 1931 in Ashe County to the late Joe and Grace Sanders Davis. Mr. Davis served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Willa Witherspoon Davis of the home; one son, Keith Davis and wife Donna of Clemmons, two granddaughters, Kendre Davis Flynn and husband Johnathan and Leeza Davis Slater and husband Christopher and a great-grandson Garrett Flynn. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory by Pastor Al Fausch. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006

