March 16, 1937 - November 16, 2019 Mr. Billy Joe Davis, 82, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County on March 16, 1937 to the late Joseph Clinton Davis and Jencie Boles Davis. Mr. Davis was a faithful member of Northwoods Baptist Church. He retired from R. J. Reynolds as a mechanic with over 30 years of service. Mr. Davis was a member of the Mason Lodge #651. He enjoyed NASCAR and bowling at Northside Lanes. Mr. Davis also had his pilot's license and enjoying flying. He truly loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his brother, Solon "Bud" Davis and dear friends, Mary Ellen Holloway and Frank Dugan Swift. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Deloris "Lois" Collins Davis; son, Allen Quinton Davis (Anna); four grandchildren: Shannon Davis King (Kendall), Ally Davis, Taylor Davis, and Jacob Davis; two great-grandchildren, Cooper and Bentley Malone; two brothers, Roby Gene Davis and Terry Davis; sister, Lu Davis Lambeth; very special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Faye and Sonny Hudspeth; special friends, Jesse Livengood and Diane & Ronnie Moser along with their children; several nieces and nephews; and many friends and extended family. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 20, at Rural Hall Memorial Park with the Rev. Jim Thompson officiating. There will be no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Northwoods Baptist Church, 5204 Old Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
