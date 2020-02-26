March 13, 1939 - February 23, 2020 Mrs. Beverly Wicker Davis of Bermuda Run West, NC, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on February 23, 2020 following a brave battle with Parkinson's Disease. Beverly was born on March 13, 1939 in Raleigh, NC to the late Ruth Braswell Wicker and Raymond Spencer Wicker. Beverly was educated at Needham Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC, St. Mary's School in Raleigh and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill where she graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority while at UNC. Beverly began her teaching career in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System where she taught in the Elementary Grades before moving to Winston-Salem where she taught at Brunson and Easton Elementary. Upon various relocations with her husband, Floyd, she taught in Burke County, NC, Catawba County, NC, Shelby City Schools, Iredell County, NC and subsequently retired from teaching. In 1960 while at the University of North Carolina, Beverly met Floyd Davis and on December 29, 1962 they were married. She is survived by her husband, Floyd; two daughters, Sheila Davis Dunn (Joseph Dunn) Midlothian, VA and their children Bailey and Campbell; Pamela Davis Wildt, Birmingham, AL and daughter Paige; one son, Brandon Wicker Davis (Teresa Davis) Charlotte, NC and their children Carly and Graham. In addition, she is survived by a brother, Ray Wicker (Linda Wicker) of Houston, Texas and two nephews Chris and Michael Wicker. Beverly enjoyed many years playing tennis with her friends around North Carolina and more recently was an avid bridge player. She was a strong supporter of UNC including the Athletic programs and along with Floyd was a longtime season ticket holder for UNC Football and member of the UNC Educational Foundation. Beverly was a member of various churches during the family's business relocations and most recently was a member of First Presbyterian Church Winston Salem. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel, 108 East Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC. Reverend Dr. Peter Barnes, Senior Pastor at First Presbyterian Church Winston-Salem, will be officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, P. O. Box 20424, Winston-Salem, NC 27120-0424. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries