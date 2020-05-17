April 20, 1935 - May 11, 2020 Benny Davis, 85, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at his home in Blacklick, Ohio. He was born April 20, 1935 in Elkin, NC to Thomas and Verlie (Luffman) Davis and was a graduate of Mountain Park High School. In 1958 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and fulfilled a six-year commitment. A natural born salesman, Benny retired from Sears and Roebuck. He also detailed and sold cars and conversion vans for years. He obtained his pilot's license and loved flying his Cessna, boating, camping, and literally could fix anything! Above all, he will be remembered for his dynamic personality. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Wanda, of 40 years; children Gina (J.R.) Childress and Stephanie (John) Spencer; grandchildren Bryson Childress, Brittany (George) Baker, Austin Spencer, Lauren (Ryan) Barker and Erin Spencer; brother Bobby (Patsy) Davis; step daughters Debbie (Paul) Hazell and Pam Crouse (deceased); step-grandchildren Murphy and Keira Hazell, Matthew, Andrew and Bradley Crouse. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his church: Eastpointe Christian Church, 745 N. Waggoner Rd., Blacklick, OH 43004. Interment will take place at Forsyth Memorial Park, Winston-Salem, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
