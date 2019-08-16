August 29, 1969 - July 31, 2019 Tenneh Elizabeth Davies-Neal (49) - God in his omniscient power called our loved one on Wednesday afternoon, July 31, 2019 in Grayson, GA surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her husband Marbu Neal; four children, Ahmad S. Kromah, Marcel Neal, Octavia A. Neal, Franklin M. Neal; her parents Thomas W.B. Davies and Susannah N. Nyah-Davies, three brothers, three sisters and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends both in the United States and Liberia. Funeral services will be performed by Rev. Dr. George C. Banks, pastor at Goler Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Family visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wakekeeping on Friday evening from 7:00 pm until 9:30 pm in the chapel of Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC

