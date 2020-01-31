March 21, 1921 - January 22, 2020 Gracie, aka "Queen G," died peacefully at her home on January 22, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Rockhill, SC to the late Chalmurs and Mary Francis Johnson. She was the widow of Mr. Eurie Dark. She was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church until her health started to fail. She retired as custodian at North Forsyth High School and then worked for several dry cleaners around Winston-Salem. She leaves to cherish her memory a special greatniece, Eugenia Smith, and special cousin, Venus Waiters; along with a host of other nieces, nephews and cousins. Family visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church, 916 E. 12th Street. Her funeral will follow at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Garden. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfunerahome.net. Hooper Funeral Home

