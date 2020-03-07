October 12, 1940 - February 12, 2020 David Allen Danner, Sr., 79, of Winston-Salem, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died suddenly at home on Wednesday February 12, 2020. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Kernersville Chapel. The family will greet friends prior to the service. Survivors include Joine Danner, his devoted wife and lifelong companion of 58 years. He is also survived by his two sons, David, Jr. and his wife, Jayne of Kernersville, and William of Winston-Salem; two grandsons, Andrew (Meghan) of Tuckasegee, and Thomas (Kalyn) of Kernersville; a great-granddaughter, Harper; and a brother, Paul of Wichita, Kansas. SFC David Danner retired from the U.S. Army in 1985 after 24 years of service. His military career took him overseas to Ethiopia, Turkey, Germany, Korea, and England. In retirement, he earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Arizona State University. He enjoyed bowling, vegetable gardening, watching baseball, reading, and he always pursued the latest technology. He loved to debate any issue and regularly contributed letters to the editor. He belonged to the VFW and the American Legion. Dave was born on October 12, 1940 in Paris, Illinois to G. Elmer and Lena Danner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Danner; a brother, Richard Danner; and a sister, Francis King. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Society. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284

