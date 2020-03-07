October 12, 1940 - February 12, 2020 David Allen Danner, Sr., 79, of Winston-Salem, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died suddenly at home on Wednesday February 12, 2020. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Kernersville Chapel. The family will greet friends prior to the service. Survivors include Joine Danner, his devoted wife and lifelong companion of 58 years. He is also survived by his two sons, David, Jr. and his wife, Jayne of Kernersville, and William of Winston-Salem; two grandsons, Andrew (Meghan) of Tuckasegee, and Thomas (Kalyn) of Kernersville; a great-granddaughter, Harper; and a brother, Paul of Wichita, Kansas. SFC David Danner retired from the U.S. Army in 1985 after 24 years of service. His military career took him overseas to Ethiopia, Turkey, Germany, Korea, and England. In retirement, he earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Arizona State University. He enjoyed bowling, vegetable gardening, watching baseball, reading, and he always pursued the latest technology. He loved to debate any issue and regularly contributed letters to the editor. He belonged to the VFW and the American Legion. Dave was born on October 12, 1940 in Paris, Illinois to G. Elmer and Lena Danner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Danner; a brother, Richard Danner; and a sister, Francis King. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Society. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284
Most Popular
-
How much do school employees make in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system? Here's the updated list.
-
New grocery store, retail and apartment plans submitted for Robinhood Road
-
Autopsy: Man died from gunshot wound to chest in Hanes Mall shooting
-
Kernersville man charged with trafficking in cocaine following Sunday's vehicle chase, BMW crash
-
Teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student, Forsyth County authorities say
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately