September 25, 1929 - January 1, 2020 Ms. Betty Davis Danley, age 90, of Dobson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Novant Health Palliative Care surrounded by her family. Ms. Danley was born in Surry County on September 25, 1929, to the late Thomas Clinton and Ila Lou Fulk Davis. Having grown up on a farm, she knew the value of hard work and continued farm life as well as public work, retiring from Proctor-Silex after many years of service. She could operate a tractor, till the soil or harvest the crops. One of her pleasures in life was to can or freeze fruits and vegetables. She also loved working with her hands, sewing, knitting, cross stitch, tying French knots, embroidery, and she could make the most beautiful handmade quilts to be found anywhere. She found great pride in baking or making a dish for a family going through a difficult time. Surviving is her grandson, Dusty Moorefield; great-grandson, Cody Moorefield; great-granddaughter, Victoria Linville; twin great-great-granddaughters, Annsleigh and Eaton Moorefield; a son-in-law, Larry Bitancor; sisters and a brother-in-law, Doris Ayers, Jean Ayers, and Kay and Charles Hobson; a sister-in-law, Verlie M. Davis; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ms. Danley was preceded in death by a daughter, Gail Bitancor; and brothers, Wayne Davis, Sr. and an infant brother. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 5, 2020, at New Home Church of Christ Cemetery by Brother Tim Smith. The family will receive friends Sunday at Moody Funeral Home of Mt. Airy beginning at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Home Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, c/o James Draughn, 4064 Simpson Mill Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. The family would like to thank the staff of Novant Health & Palliative Care for all the superb attention given to Ms. Danley. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services, Inc. P.O. Box 1288 Mount Airy, NC 27030
Danley, Betty
To send flowers to the family of Betty Danley, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
12:30PM-1:30PM
12:30PM-1:30PM
Moody Funeral Home - Mount Airy Location
206 West Pine Street
Mount Airy, NC 27030
206 West Pine Street
Mount Airy, NC 27030
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Visitation begins.
Jan 5
Graveside Service
Sunday, January 5, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
New Home Church of Christ Cemetery
New Home Church Road
Dobson, NC 27017
New Home Church Road
Dobson, NC 27017
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately