October 3, 1936 - February 21, 2020 Kernersville- Mrs. Bonnie Vernelle Roddy Daniel, 83, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Bermuda Commons. She was born on October 3, 1936 in Kinston, NC to Claude and Marybelle Caroon Roddy. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting, crocheting, and knitting. She loved visiting her life-long friends at different nursing homes in Kernersville. At one point, Bonnie was employed with Western Electric where she was a key punch operator. She was also the Director of Crisis Control Ministries in Kernersville as well as being a member of the Kernersville Downtown Preservation Society. She loved helping others and loved the town of Kernersville. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bobby Daniel; one daughter, Alison Lynn Daniel; one sister, Jerry Blake; and three brothers, Michael Roddy, Buddy Roddy, and Leslie Roddy. She is survived by two daughters, Heather Daniel Frost of Atlanta, GA and Holly Daniel of Kernersville; five grandchildren, Cody, Dylan, Blake, and Brett Frost and Allison Zappia; and one brother, Tommy Roddy. A funeral service for Bonnie will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Kernersville with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Monday at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Shepherd's Center at 431 W. Bodenhamer Street B, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to Crisis Control Ministry Inc, at 431 W. Bodenhamer Street, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
11:00AM
401 Oakhurst St.
Kernersville, NC 27284
12:00AM
330 West Bodenhamer Street
Kernersville, NC 27284
