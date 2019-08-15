August 1, 1929 - August 11, 2019 Mr. Edward "Ed" T. Dancy III, 90, passed away August 11, 2019, at his home in Midlothian, VA. At his bedside was his surviving family: his wife of 68 years, Ann Bailey Dancy, and his sons Edward T. "Taylor" Dancy IV of Richmond, VA, and Timothy "Tim" E. Dancy of Mocksville, NC. Ed was born in Winston-Salem, the youngest child of Edward T. Jr. and Cora Belle Dancy, both deceased. Ed was predeceased by his siblings, Freeman H. Dancy ( Lois), Cassie F. Atkins (Ed), and Gazelle F. Felczak (Chester). Ed grew up on Reynolda Estate, as his father was the Reynolds' family's last blacksmith. Ed's lifelong passion for golf started at nearby Old Town County Club, where he caddied. After leaving high school at 16 to explore Carolina Beach, he returned to graduate from R. J. Reynolds High School, and started work as an auto mechanic at Miller Motor Co. During this time, he spent two years building and driving stock cars, mostly at Bowman Gray Stadium. Soon after, he took a job at the Winston Leaf Tobacco Co., which became a subsidiary of Universal Corporation based in Richmond, VA. Starting as a "weigh-off man", Ed was promoted through the company, concluding his 43-year career in 1995 as a Vice President. Ed and his family moved to Midlothian, VA in 1977, where he resided until his death. Ed was a mechanic by nature, who jumped at the opportunity to fix anything broken. He rarely missed the chance to play 18 holes with buddies, who counted on him to re-grip their clubs. He also created wooden chairs and tables in his garage, which doubled as the neighborhood men's coffee shop every weekday, promptly at 4:00. Ed attended Bon Air Baptist Church in Richmond, and his ministries always seemed tied to his other serious passion, food. He served coffee and doughnuts in the coffee shop, and loved to recount how many cups of tea he had poured on Wednesday dinner nights in the church dining hall. Visitation for Ed is Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 6-8:00 pm at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, VA. His church memorial service will be Friday 16, 2019, 11:00 am, at Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Rd., Richmond, VA, 23235. The graveside service will take place Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11:00 am, at Boyers Chapel Church of Christ cemetery, 798 S. Peace Haven Road here in Winston-Salem, NC. The family requests any memorial donations in lieu of flowers go to the Bon Air Baptist Church Endowment (address above). Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy. Winston-Salem, NC 27103
